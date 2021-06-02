CHP: Suspected drunken driver killed in wrong-way crash on Highway 99; 2 others injured

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A suspected drunken driver was killed in a wrong-way crash on Highway 99 in Turlock Tuesday night, the California Highway Patrol said.

Multiple drivers reported seeing a driver in a red Ford Focus going the wrong direction north of Lander in Turlock, CHP said. When officers arrived in the area, they found the driver “passed out” behind the wheel, with the car stopped in the center median.

CHP said officers attempted to make contact, and the driver “came to” and accelerated forward toward the patrol car, then drove away.

The driver in the Ford continued northbound in the wrong direction, driving partially in the fast lane, CHP said. The Ford collided head-on with a Chevy pickup in the fast lane of southbound Highway 99, north of Fulkerth Road.

The driver in the Ford died, CHP said. The driver and passenger in the Chevy had minor to major injuries.

CHP suspects the driver of the Ford was under the influence of alcohol.

This collision remains under investigation. Crews expect to be at the scene until approximately 6 a.m. Wednesday.