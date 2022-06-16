COLLEGEVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) — According to the California Highway Patrol, a suspected drunken driver is accused of killing the Collegeville assistant fire chief and injuring one other in a crash.

From Collegeville to Escalon, family and friends are mourning the loss of 56-year-old Kurt Pettitt.

“If they don’t know Kurt Pettitt, they haven’t been here really long,” Betty Pettitt said.

His mother, Betty Pettitt, said he worked for Escalon Unified School District for 39 years while also volunteering for the Collegeville Fire Department for more than three decades, working his way up to assistant fire chief.

“Even when he was just 4 or 5 years old, every time the sirens went on, he would wonder which way they were going and watch which way it went,” Betty Pettitt told FOX40.

According to a CHP report, Kurt Pettitt was killed Saturday night by a 20-year-old suspected drunken driver.

Witnesses told officers the driver was speeding at least 100 miles per hour on Jack Tone Road near the Mariposa Road intersection when he plowed into the Kawasaki cart, ejecting Kurt Pettitt, his wife and their two dogs.

“I just couldn’t believe it. Because he was my rock since his dad died,” Betty Pettitt said.

Kurt Pettitt was a son, a husband, and a father of five.

“I’ll never see him again. He’ll never — You won’t see me graduate. He won’t walk me down the aisle. He won’t be with me for the rest of my life, and it’s just always something that’s hard to deal with,” Kaylee Pettitt, his daughter, said.

She said she wants people to know her father was a good man.

“He had all the love in his heart that he could. He was very loving and kind person,” Kaylee Pettitt said. “He was so selfless and humble. He just wanted other people to be good at all times.”

The Pettitt family said the community he loved to serve is now caring for them, calling the outpouring of support comforting during this difficult time.

“Tells you he was well known in the community and well-loved in the community,” Betty Pettitt said.

Pettitt’s wife was also injured in the crash.

According to the CHP, the driver had minor injures and was arrested following the deadly crash.