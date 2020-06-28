CHP: Suspected DUI accident leaves child with life-threatening injuries

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol in Carmichael says a suspected drunken driver crashed into a concrete wall, leaving a 6-year-old passenger with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say they received a call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday about a Mercedes sedan crashing against a concrete wall on Dewey Drive and Winding Way.

Once they arrived, CHP found a 26-year-old woman and the 6-year-old boy. They were taken to separate hospitals for treatment.

Officers say the woman was arrested but released to the hospital due to her injuries.