CHP: Suspected DUI driver crashes into tree, passenger dies

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One person died and two others were severely injured after a car crashed into a tree Saturday morning in Sacramento, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the crash happened on Highway 160 north of Canterbury Road around 10:20 a.m.

When authorities arrived at the scene of the crash, they found a male driver and two passengers, one male and one female, with major injuries.

All three were taken to a local hospital for treatment.

CHP investigators said, at the time of the crash, the two passengers weren’t wearing their seat belts and the driver was under the influence.

The female passenger later died from her injuries.

The driver was placed under arrest at the hospital and remains in the care of hospital trauma staff with charges pending, according to CHP.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.