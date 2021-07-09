CHP: Suspected DUI driver had his toddler in the car when he hit Sacramento man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A Sacramento man was recovering from a broken back and other serious injuries Friday after the California Highway Patrol said he was run over by a suspected drunken driver who had his toddler in the car.

According to CHP investigators, the 62-year-old pedestrian was hit at the Marconi Avenue exit off eastbound Interstate-80 after Brian Evans-Kitchen had already allegedly slammed his Lexus into a Ford van and a Toyota Camry.

Officers told FOX40 Evans-Kitchen fled the scene around 10:35 p.m. Thursday with his 3-year-old son in the car.

Early Friday morning, thanks to a 911 hang-up call, the CHP was able to track him down at home and arrest him on suspicion of felony driving under the influence, felony hit-and-run and misdemeanor child endangerment.

The 34-year-old is now free on $50,000 bail.

