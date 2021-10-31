CHP: Suspected hit-and-run driver arrested in Nevada County

NEVADA COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman has turned herself in to authorities following a fatal hit-and-run collision involving a teenage skateboarder, the California Highway Patrol said in a statement Sunday.

The 15-year-old skateboarder was out with a friend early Saturday morning on Alta Street, near Dolores Drive in Grass Valley when she was fatally hit by a sedan. The other witness was unhurt and reported the collision after the driver left the scene.

Madison Felhaber, 18, of Grass Valley, turned herself in to the Nevada County Jail Saturday evening After interviewing, Felhaber was arrested on the suspicion of her involvement in a hit-and-run resulting in death.

This investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact CHP.