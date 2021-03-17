CHP: SUV overturns after crash involving suspected DUI driver

(KTXL) – The California Highway Patrol says an SUV overturned into a field after being involved in a collision with a driver suspected to be under the influence.

Officers say they received reports of an Acura sedan speeding on westbound Interstate 80 near Dixon Avenue in Solano County.

According to the reports, the Acura was driving recklessly, and around 4:23 p.m., CHP says the Acura “became involved in a collision” with a black Mercedes SUV.

The crash led to the Mercedes overturning in a nearby field.

CHP says the driver of the Acura was arrested on suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.