CHP: Teen on bike was holding onto truck before deadly crash in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A 19-year-old died Thursday in Carmichael after crashing his bike into a tree, the California Highway Patrol said. 

Around 8 p.m., investigators say the teen was riding a bike north on Manzanita Avenue near Muldrow Road.

Witnesses said the teen held onto the back of a pickup truck and reached approximately 40 mph, according to the CHP. The teen then went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree. 

He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said. 

The crash remains under investigation. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer A.J. McTaggart at 916-348-2300.

