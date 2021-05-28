CHP: Teen on bike was holding onto truck before deadly crash in Carmichael

CARMICHAEL, Calif. (KTXL) — A 19-year-old died Thursday in Carmichael after crashing his bike into a tree, the California Highway Patrol said.

Around 8 p.m., investigators say the teen was riding a bike north on Manzanita Avenue near Muldrow Road.

Witnesses said the teen held onto the back of a pickup truck and reached approximately 40 mph, according to the CHP. The teen then went off the right side of the road and crashed into a tree.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP said.

The crash remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Officer A.J. McTaggart at 916-348-2300.