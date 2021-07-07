CHP: Tesla camera captures suspect breaking window while driving on I-5 in South Sacramento, leads to arrest

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of breaking the window of another vehicle while driving on Interstate 5, according to the California Highway Patrol.

On the morning of June 29, an unnamed driver was traveling south on I-5 near Consumnes River Boulevard in his Tesla Model Y.

While on the freeway, CHP officials said the driver’s right rear window suddenly broke at around 8 a.m.

The driver continued on to work and when he got there, he reviewed the camera footage recorded by his vehicle.

In the footage, the Tesla driver was able to see a man, who was driving a Nissan Rogue, pull alongside his car and raise some type of projectile before continuing to drive south on I-5.

CHP investigators reviewed the footage and ruled out the use of a gun and were able to identify a suspect.

On Wednesday, CHP investigators served a search warrant on a Nissan Rogue parked near Don Julio and Elkhorn boulevards in North Sacramento.

Sleeping inside the SUV, CHP officers found 42-year-old Jose Eliseo Capacho Bonilla.

During a search of the SUV, investigators said they found “two types of homemade contraptions used for shooting projectiles,” along with numerous BBs and marble-sized rocks which had been shaped down into round balls.

CHP officials said the damage on the Tesla was consistent with the projectiles being shot out of the vehicle.

Bonilla was arrested on multiple charges including felony vandalism and felony assault with a deadly weapon.