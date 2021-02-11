CHP: Turlock motorcyclist dead after collision on State Route 4

TURLOCK, Calif. (KTXL) — A Turlock man is dead after colliding with a vehicle while riding a motorcycle on Wednesday, according to the San Andreas Area California Highway Patrol.

A CHP officer witnessed a motorcyclist speeding on eastbound State Route 4, east of Horseshoe Road, around 5:51 p.m. The officer attempted to make an enforcement stop and lost sight of the motorcycle.

The 47-year-old motorcyclist, who has not been identified, left the roadway and collided with a vehicle, resulting in fatal injuries, CHP said.

Drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to have been a factor in the collision, CHP added.

If anyone has information, they may contact the San Andreas Area CHP office at 209-754-3541.