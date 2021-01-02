CHP: Two arrested for DUI while driving the same car near Woodland

MERRITT, Calif. (KTXL) — Two people were arrested on DUI charges while driving the same car near Woodland early Saturday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said a man was driving a Toyota SUV north on Highway 113 in Merritt when investigators said an argument occurred between the driver and his female passenger.

Officials said the passenger then grabbed the steering wheel, causing the SUV to lose control and crash into a tree on the right shoulder before flipping over.

During the crash investigation, CHP said officers determined both the driver and the passenger were under the influence of alcohol and both were arrested for DUI.

No additional information was released.

