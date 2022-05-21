SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — California Highway Patrol South Sacramento said two people were killed after their car was struck by another vehicle traveling at a high speed Saturday morning.

CHP said the accident happened at an intersection on Stockton Boulevard just north of 65th around 8:50 a.m.

CHP said the driver of the vehicle that was traveling at a high speed also sustained major injuries.

According to CHP Stockton Boulevard is currently closed and there is no set time for reopening.

This is a developing story.