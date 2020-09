SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating a crash that killed two men in their early 20s around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

CHP said both the driver and passenger were ejected from a car after hitting two trees on the north edge of the road in the area of Elverta Road and Northam Drive.

Speed played a role in the crash, according to officers.

No other cars were involved.

This is a developing story.