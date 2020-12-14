CHP: Two people killed after driver crashes into tree in West Sacramento

YOLO COUNTY, Calif (KTXL) — Two people were killed after their vehicle crashed into a tree Sunday morning, the California Highway Patrol said.

A 1998 Infiniti I30 was traveling westbound “at a high rate of speed” on Interstate 80, west of West Capitol Avenue, around 10:10 a.m. when the driver attempted to navigate a right curve and crashed into a tree, according to CHP.

The impact caused the car to break apart, killing the driver and front passenger, CHP said.

Neither person has been identified.

It is unknown at this time if alcohol and/or drugs are a factor in this collision, authorities said.

Anyone with any information on this crash is asked to call the Woodland Area CHP at (530) 662-4685.