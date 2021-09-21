CHP, UC Davis seek help identifying man who can’t remember name

The California Highway Patrol and doctors at UC Davis Medical Center are hoping members of the public can help them identify a patient who can’t remember his name, whether he has any family or where he is from. (Photo courtesy: UC Davis Medical Center)

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol and doctors at UC Davis Medical Center are hoping members of the public can help them identify a patient who can’t remember his name, whether he has any family or where he is from.

According to the hospital, the man has been in their care for over two weeks.

He was first found in the Arden-Arcade area, the CHP said, at the corner of Fulton and Marconi avenues.

Hospital staff and CHP officers have been unable to confirm the man’s identity, the hospital said.

The man speaks Spanish, is about 50 years old, 5 feet 11 inches tall and 167 pounds.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact CHP Officer Eulogio Ceja at 916-754-7922 or Officer A.J. McTaggart at 916-798-0975.