AUBURN, Calif. (KTXL) — A crash in Auburn Tuesday took out a gas pump after a vehicle drove into a gas station, the California Highway Patrol said.

CHP says the vehicle drove through a stop sign at the Lincoln Way offramp near Flood Road and into a Texaco gas station.

When it entered the gas station, it struck a gas pump, removing it from its place.

According to the CHP, there was a minor injury as a result of the crash.