AMADOR COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A California Highway Patrol officer was airlifted to a nearby hospital with minor injuries after a crash in Amador County.

The officer was involved in a solo-vehicle crash on State Route 88 near Inspiration Drive East, according to CHP.

The officer was the sole occupant in the patrol vehicle.

At this time, it is unknown what caused the crash.

This is a developing story.

(Photo Courtesy: CHP)

(Photo Courtesy: CHP)

(Photo Courtesy: CHP)