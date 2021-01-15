CHP will go on ‘tactical alert’ for the presidential inauguration

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol will go on “tactical alert” due to the “potential for civil unrest related to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration,” according to CHP Commissioner Amanda Ray.

“This allows for the maximization of resources to protect public safety, as well as state buildings and infrastructure,” Ray said Friday.

She added that there will be no more details on the development due to security reasons.

This comes as Gov. Gavin Newsom has begun safety measures, including calling in the National Guard and setting up a 6-foot fence around the State Capitol building, due to the FBI’s warning of planned armed protests at all 50 state capitals leading up to the inauguration.

The Sacramento District Attorney Anne Marie Schubert also stated Friday prosecution will be pursued “aggressively” to “those who use violence and lawlessness” over peaceful protest.

Meanwhile, the California National Guard announced Friday that more than 300 soldiers and airmen have been activated to provide support for the presidential inauguration, with them departing this weekend for Washington, D.C.