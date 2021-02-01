CHP: Wilton woman dead after vehicle overturns in South Sacramento crash

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A 32-year-old woman is dead after her vehicle overturned during a collision on Sunday evening, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The Wilton woman, who has not yet been identified, was driving a 2003 Toyota Corolla on Florin Road around 10:25 p.m., CHP said. At the same time, a 37-year-old man from Sacramento was approaching the road in his 2021 Toyota Tundra.

Witnesses said both vehicles entered the intersection, with the driver of the Corolla failing to stop for a red light, CHP said.

The Tundra collided with the passenger side of the Corolla, causing the Corolla to overturn until it reached a dirt field southwest of the intersection.

The driver of the Corolla was not wearing her seatbelt and sustained fatal injuries, CHP said.

The driver of the Tundra had minor injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Alcohol and/or drugs are suspected to be factors in this collision, police said.