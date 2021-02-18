CHP: Woman dead after solo crash on Interstate 5 in Woodland

WOODLAND, Calif. (KTXL) — An Antelope woman is dead after her vehicle hit a center divider on Interstate 5 Thursday morning, CHP said.

CHP received calls about the collision around 7:23 a.m., located on the southbound I-5, south of County Road 103.

The woman, who has not yet been identified, was traveling south and left the roadway for unknown reasons, then collided with the divider, authorities said.

She died of her injuries at the scene.

It is unknown if alcohol and/or drugs were a factor, CHP said. The collision is currently being investigated.

If anyone has information, they may contact the California Highway Patrol Woodland Area at 530-662-4685.