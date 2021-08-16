CHP: Woman dies after being ejected during rollover crash off Business 80

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman died after being ejected from her car during a rollover crash Sunday night.

California Highway Patrol officials were alerted to a single vehicle crash that happened on Business 80 around 11:32 p.m.

CHP found the body of a 28-year-old Sacramento woman east of the northbound lanes of the freeway just south of American River near a wrecked vehicle.

Investigators determined the driver was traveling north on Business 80 towards the American River Bridge in a 2013 Hyundai Accent.

For reasons not yet known, CHP said they believe the woman drove off the right shoulder of the road just before the bridge at a high rate of speed.

The woman drove the car up the embankment before rolling over twice through a chain link fence and two trees. The car then crashed into a power pole in a dirt and grass field, according to CHP.

Investigators said the woman was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected out the driver’s side window as the car was rolling over.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No additional information was released about the driver and CHP does not yet know whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the crash.

If anyone witnessed the crash, they are asked to contact the South Sacramento CHP Area at (916) 897-5600 and ask for Officer Howard.