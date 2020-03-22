CHP: Woman dies after being struck by car in Yuba County

MARYSVILLE, Calif. (KTXL) – A woman was killed Saturday night after being struck by a car in Yuba County, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the unidentified 19-year-old victim was pushing a 2005 Honda down southbound Loma Rica Road near Highway 20 just before 8 p.m.

That’s when CHP said an unidentified 20-year-old man was driving a 2011 Chrysler south at an unsafe safe speed southbound on Loma Rica Road and did not see the woman or her car before the crash.

The front end of the Chrysler struck the woman and her car and she died from her injuries, according to CHP.

Alcohol and drugs are not considered a factor in the crash.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.