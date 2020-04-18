CHP: Woman dies after car crashes through freeway barrier, falls off bridge

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was found dead early Saturday morning after her car crashed onto a concrete freeway barrier on Interstate 5 and fell off a raised bridge section of the highway, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A pedestrian found an unidentified 20-year-old woman inside an overturned SUV just before 4 a.m. on Freeport Boulevard near a raised section of I-5 that crosses over the roadway about 50-feet above.

During their investigation, CHP officers determined the woman was traveling northbound on I-5 south of Freeport Boulevard at an unknown speed when her car traveled on to the right shoulder of the freeway.

Investigators said the car broke through multiple orange plastic construction barriers that lead into a divided section of the freeway separated by a temporary concrete wall.

Officers said she traveled about one-quarter mile in the restricted section of the freeway onto the shoulder of the I-5 bridge that crosses over Freeport Boulevard.

CHP said, for reasons unknown, the woman turned and drove through a wooden safety guardrail onto a plywood platform and off the bridge before crashing onto Freeport Boulevard 50-feet below.

The woman died in the crash.

Authorities have yet to determine whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.