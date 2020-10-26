CHP: Woman dies after crashing into tree

(KTXL) — The North Sacramento California Highway Patrol says a woman died after the car she was driving struck a tree Sunday night.

CHP says the 27-year-old woman was driving an SUV westbound on Fair Oaks Boulevard near Bannister Avenue around 9:15 p.m.

Officers are still investigating but say the SUV left the road and hit a tree.

According to CHP, the woman, who was from Garden Valley, got trapped in the SUV and was unable to get out before it caught fire.

She died at the scene, according to the Sacramento Metropolitan Fire Department.

The crash is still under investigation.