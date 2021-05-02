CHP: Woman dies after SUV overturns on Hwy 160 in South Sacramento

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif (KTXL) — A woman died after the SUV she was driving was found overturned near a levee in South Sacramento Saturday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said a bicyclist on the River Road section of Highway 160 on the east side of the Sacramento River reported an overturned Dodge Durango at around 9:20 a.m.

When authorities arrived to investigate, they had to close down the highway in both directions stopping traffic in the area for at least four hours.

Investigators say the driver of the SUV, a 24-year-old woman from Rancho Cordova, may have been driving fast north on River Road and for reasons not yet known, the vehicle swerved to the left, striking a guard rail and flipping over before landing onto the west bank of a levee road.

CHP says the SUV was cool to the touch so they do not yet know at what time the crash happened.

The crash is still under investigation and CHP says they still don’t know if drugs and/or alcohol were a factor.

No additional details about the driver were released.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.