CHP: Woman hit by car after falling into roadway following an argument

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California Highway Patrol is investigating the death of a woman who was struck by a car after falling into the road following an argument Friday night.

Officers say around 11:17 p.m. two people in a Ford Escape were going back to Stockton after leaving a drive-in theater.

While they were driving southbound on Bradshaw Road near Carmencita Avenue, they got into an argument.

The driver, identified by CHP as 28-year-old Alberto Vazquez, pulled over south of Carmencita Avenue and the passenger, a 26-year-old Stockton woman, got out of the car.

According to the CHP, she then started to run toward the west shoulder of Bradshaw Road.

Vazquez chased after her, but she crossed the southbound lanes of Bradshaw Road. That’s when officers say she tripped and fell into the northbound lanes.

The California Highway Patrol says she was then struck by a car that was unable to avoid her.

Sacramento Metro Fire arrived at the scene and declared the woman dead at the scene.

Officers arrested Vazquez on suspicion of being under the influence and booked him into the Sacramento County Main Jail. The woman had also been drinking, according to the CHP.

Officers later learned the woman was a “protected party for a restraining order placed on Vazquez.”

CHP says there has not been any evidence or witnesses to a criminal act before she was struck by the car, but they say they are not ruling anything out

The investigation is still ongoing.