CHP: Woman hit, killed by car while running across Sunrise Boulevard Highway 50 on-ramp

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman is dead after being hit by a car and thrown onto the roadway Thursday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Around 5:43 a.m., the 55-year-old woman, who has not been identified, was running east across the lanes of the southbound Sunrise Boulevard on-ramp to Highway 50 westbound, CHP said.

A woman driving a 2018 Subaru hit the woman, who was outside the crosswalk, throwing her onto the roadway.

CHP responded to the scene and administered medical aid to the victim. She was declared dead by Sacramento Metro Fire District personnel.

The collision is being investigated by CHP Officer D. Mendias. Anyone with information may contact 916-464-1450.