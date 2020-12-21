CHP: Woman killed in South Sacramento by hit-and-run driver

SOUTH SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A woman was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver in South Sacramento Monday morning, according to the California Highway Patrol.

CHP officials said the crash happened around 11:42 a.m. on Power Inn Road, just north of Gerber Road.

A woman was jaywalking across the southbound lanes of Power Inn Road before she was hit by a purple pick-up truck that was traveling fast in the left lane, officials said.

CHP said the driver of the truck tried to brake before striking the woman but fled the scene before authorities arrived.

The woman sustained fatal injuries in the crash.

The purple pick-up truck was last seen speeding southbound on Power Inn Road, according to officials.

