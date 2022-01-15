CHP: Woman killed in spinout crash on Highway 20 in Sutter County

SUTTER COUNTY, Calif. — A woman was killed early Saturday morning while traveling on the Sutter Bypass Bridge in Sutter County.

California Highway Patrol officials said a 27-year-old woman was driving a 2018 Toyota Corolla east on Highway 20 around 7 a.m.

She was “descending the Sutter Bypass Bridge” in dense fog when CHP officials said she lost control of her vehicle and spun counter-clockwise into the opposite lane.

CHP said a 34-year-old man traveling west on Highway 20 in a 2006 GMC Sierra saw the Corolla spin into his lane and the driver reacted by steering the truck to the left.

The truck collided with the passenger side of the Corolla causing major damage.

When first responders arrived to the crash, the woman was declared dead, according to CHP officials.

The man was uninjured in the crash. Highway 20 was shutdown for 90 minutes while the crash was being investigated.

It is not yet known if drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.