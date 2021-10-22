CHP: Wrong-way pursuit on Highway 99 ends by ramming suspect vehicle

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A late-night pursuit in which a driver led police down the wrong way on state Route 99 ended with a California Highway Patrol officer ramming their vehicle into the front of the suspect’s car.

CHP joined the pursuit already in progress between a red sedan and Sacramento County Sheriff’s Office deputies on Florin Road around 10:30 p.m. Thursday. CHP took over the chase when the suspect drove onto SR-99 going the wrong way, going southbound using northbound lanes.

At one point the driver doubled back toward Florin Road and led police over surface streets north, toward 47th Avenue.

When the driver again entered SR-99 the wrong way, they were met with awaiting CHP vehicles.

CHP said the suspect attempted to move around one SUV, but the officer in that vehicle used theirs to ram the sedan head-on, disabling it.

The suspect then ran northbound on the freeway but was caught by a police dog. He was taken into custody without further incident, CHP said.