SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A jury convicted a former Sacramento City firefighter of a 2015 sexual assault, the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office announced Monday.

Christian Madrigal was convicted of assault with the intent to rape and forcible digital penetration, according to the DA’s office.

In April 2015, the DA’s office said the victim was out celebrating her birthday with acquaintances including Madrigal who was dating her friend. At the time, Madrigal just joined the City of Sacramento Fire Department.

After their night out, the DA said the victim and her friend who was dating Madrigal went to stay the night at his apartment. While she was asleep on the couch, Madrigal forced himself on the victim and sexually assaulted her for several hours, the DA said.

According to the DA, the victim reported the sexual assault the next morning and underwent an examination. Detectives reinitiated the investigation in 2018 and interviewed all witnesses who were present during the night of the assault, the DA said.

During their investigation, the DA office’s Crime Lab division found that the DNA on the victim’s underwater matched with Madrigal’s.

Madrigal is facing a maximum sentence of 14 years in prison and is scheduled to be sentenced on June 30.