Christmas presents stolen during rash of break-ins in Sacramento neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Dozens of South Sacramento residents woke up to find their cars and presents had become the latest target in a break-in spree.

“They’re more than bold,” said one resident.

About an hour before sunrise, burglars tore through a Pocket neighborhood apartment parking lot. They shattered windows and took whatever they could get their hands on.

“We’re talking about the Grinch,” a Pocket neighborhood resident told FOX40.

“They got into their car, unwrapped the gifts and got away,” Shona Brooks said. “They left the gift wrap on the sidewalk.”

Sacramento police said they found evidence of at least 10 break-ins at the Reserve at Riverlake Apartments on River Rush Drive. There were 10 more at a complex around the corner on Greenhaven.

Thefts and burglaries are known to pick up this time of year.

“We got Christmas, you got kids. Got to turn around and pay rent again and get windows fixed,” resident Brooks said.

FOX40 tried to get in touch with management at Reserve at Riverlake Apartments but no one answered.

Neighbors said they are frustrated at what they’re calling a lack of widespread security on the property. They said the cameras currently there aren’t cutting it and they want to see more widespread cameras on-site and more frequent security patrols.

“So at least we could see the space in the parking lot, at least we would know who did it,” Brooks said.

Sacramento police said they have no suspect information to share.