Church gatherings with distancing safer than essential businesses, says Lodi church suing state

LODI, Calif. (KTXL) — They have sent their concerns to court and now the pastor of a Lodi church and an attorney are talking about the efforts to sue the state over pandemic precautions.

“We can follow CDC guidelines, and that we do love one another and we care about one another’s well-being, even as we do the community’s,” Pastor Jonathan Duncan told FOX40. “So, I don’t think it’s an and/or. I think we can do all of it and safely interact as the body Christ.”

In a 51-page filing, the Cross Culture Christian Center is accusing the state of infringing on the constitutional rights of its members to assemble and express their religious freedom.

They say they have taken appropriate precautions by distancing seats from each other and adopting more intense cleaning regimens.

While some say a 90-minute church meeting of people is different than a quick stop at a grocery store, church attorney Dean Broyles says no.

“Airports, a person may be there a half-hour. They may be there three hours, right? And yet, airports, people can be there and social distance,” said Broyles.

With coronavirus restrictions limiting court operations, there is no word yet on when the church’s suit may be heard.

“I think the situation we have at the church where we can separate pews and yu can keep people more than 6 feet apart is actually safer for an hour, hour and a half service than going to the grocery stores where they’ve had thousands of people come through that same aisle, touching those same things,” said Broyles.