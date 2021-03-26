Church helps lead vaccination effort in Oak Park neighborhood

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — A COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Oak Park has been working to serve some of Sacramento’s most vulnerable, but there was still some hesitancy among community members to get the shot.

People were glad to be in the sanctuary at the City Church of Sacramento in Oak Park on Friday.

“Very happy, very happy, give thanks to God,” said Anando Arriaga.

The reason for Arriaga’s joy was finally being able to get a COVID-19 vaccination.

Early on, low-income neighborhoods of color like Oak Park were not getting access to vaccines, and attitudes toward vaccines and outreach were a barrier.

“You never came to my community before, now you want to give me a vaccine. Let me think about that,” said Mark Meeks, the pastor at City Church of Sacramento.

Pastor Meeks said trusted partners like churches, community centers and neighborhood groups are crucial to getting vaccines to the most vulnerable.

“It’s not unlike the comfort level we have with family,” Paster Meeks said.

That’s why City Councilman Jay Schenirer worked to bring a clinic to the church, along with UC Davis Health.

“I think it’s critically important to be in the neighborhood to have messengers people trust,” Schenirer said. “We’ll be getting more vaccines.”

Congresswoman Doris Matsui, D-Sacramento, was encouraged to see the neighborhood clinic.

“Getting vaccines into the people and most of that is going to where they are,” Matsui said.

Going to a big mass clinic was a no-go for Phyllis Hayden-Hammock.

“I don’t have to worry about making a long trip. I live just four blocks away, so it’s convenient for me,” the Oak Park resident said.

Church officials say there are 50,000 people in the Oak Park ZIP code and that they’ve barely touched the tip of the iceberg when it comes to vaccinations. That’s why the clinic will be open every Friday for the foreseeable future.

Sacramento County Public Health Officer Dr. Olivia Kasirye says the state guidelines make getting to the orange tier faster if vulnerable populations are vaccinated in large numbers.