Churches adapt to online services, allowing members to worship and interact on Easter Sunday

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — With churches closed, it would seem as though members would not be able to commemorate all the religious holidays this time of year.

But that’s not the case, as churches have adapted to bringing people together digitally.

“It can bring certain levels of stress, panic, fear, anxiety, and we want to go against that,” said Pastor Efram Smith from Bayside Church Midtown.

For many Sacramento-area churches and congregations, spirituality is needed now more than ever. That’s why Smith and Bayside Church moved entirely online, allowing members to interact with one another.

“You can chat with us. So I’ll be on there with other staff,” Smith told FOX40.

Kevin Ross, a senior minister at Unity of Sacramento International Spiritual Center, has also moved his services entirely online, which includes an app.

“We have turned our sanctuary into a studio. We have an app and we have livestream capabilities over several platforms,” said Ross.

There are online services for kids, as well as adults, and Ross said there’s a way the elderly and those without technology can worship on Easter Sunday.

“We have a call-in, dial-in conference call for those folks who aren’t that advanced in terms of jumping in on the technology,” explained Ross.

Both Ross and Smith see the pandemic not as a time for inaction but instead as an opportunity to serve.

“We’ve had people on our staff deliver groceries,” said Smith.

The Christian faith is not the only one that has moved services online.

The Jewish Federation of the Sacramento Region sent out many links over the week for online Passover services. They even provided a way to hold online Seders with friends and family who can’t be in the same room.

“It’s a corona correction. It’s something that is helping to expand our sense of compassion and connection to one another,” said Ross. “We’re having unprecedented waves of generosity and outreach. We’re beginning to see the best of the human spirit.”