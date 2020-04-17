Churches prepare for what’s ahead after Trump announces three-phase plan

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — As businesses all across the region closed their doors due to statewide stay-at-home orders, new guidelines set in place by President Donald Trump to reopen the economy signal a light at the end of the tunnel.

“We are not opening all at once but one careful step at a time,” President Trump said.

“We learned a lot about what it means to worship together separately but we certainly look forward to worshipping together in person,” said Pastor Bill Yates with the New Day Church in Stockton.

Pastor Yates said his church is streaming services online but they are preparing for what’s ahead.

“Stockton Leadership Foundation had a conference call with Dr. Park with San Joaquin County Public Health and with Mayor Tubbs today and they’ve been great with helping us churches get ready,” Yates told FOX40. “We have a large field at our facility, so we will probably start outside for a little bit.”

The three-phase approach outlined by the White House gives governors an opportunity to decide when to reopen their state.

“The need for a phased approach, thoughtful and judicious, and based on the need to act with the need of a specificity on a state by state level,” said California Gov. Gavin Newsom.

Within the guidelines, gyms, large venues and churches may reopen while practicing social distancing.

Pastor Doug Bird with the Abundant Life Fellowship Church held his last service on Palm Sunday but said the church practiced social distancing prior to moving strictly online.

“Again, we line people up and you cannot get into church and walk through sanctuary doors unless you use and sanitize your hands with our gel,” Pastor Bird said.

While Pastor Bird said he wants church services to be considered essential, he’s following guidelines in hopes his church will be able to meet together in person soon.

“They want us to do what’s right and that’s exactly what we will do,” he said.