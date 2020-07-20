CIF announces plan for 2020-21 high school sports

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) – The California Interscholastic Federation issued its plan for the 2020-21 sports programs across California.

The CIF, California’s governing body for high school sports, has been consulting with state and county health officials, in addition to all 10 sections that make up high school sports in the state.

The group determined the school year will begin with a modified season.

CIF released a calendar reflecting the season for each sport and the last date for Section Championships and Regional/State Championships.

Each of the 10 sections will release their own calendar with dates for the season start, end and section playoffs.

CIF says it anticipates most section start dates to commence in December 2020 or January 2021.

Calendar provided by the California Interscholastic Federation

Should the health guidelines change, CIF sections may allow sports to resume under the summer period rules.

Currently, Outside Competition (Bylaws 600-605) has been temporarily suspended in all sports for the 2020-21 school year.

This is a developing story.