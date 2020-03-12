CIF cancels all remaining 2020 State Basketball Championship games

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The California Interscholastic Federation has canceled all remaining CIF State Basketball Championship games.

This includes regional finals scheduled for March 12, 2020, and the CIF State finals scheduled for March 13-14, 2020 at Golden 1 Center.

Elk Grove’s Sheldon High School was scheduled to play Bishop O’Dowd High School at Cosumnes River College Thursday night.

CIF Statement:

While we understand this decision is disappointing, we strongly believe that the opportunity to compete in this event does not outweigh our obligation to place the health and safety of our member schools and school communities above all else.

Refunds for the Golden 1 Center games scheduled for March 13-14 will be made available at the original point of purchase, according to the CIF statement.

Ticketmaster refunds will be processed automatically.

This story is developing.

Effective Immediately – The California Interscholastic Federation ("CIF") has canceled all remaining CIF State Basketball Championship games. Full Details Here: https://t.co/yHtGCLVb0n — CIF State (@CIFState) March 12, 2020