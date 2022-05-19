FAIR OAKS, Calif. (KXTL) — The California Interscholastic Federation has overturned all of its rulings against Del Campo High School after an appeals meeting Thursday morning with coaches and administrators.

The controversy stemmed from a video that surfaced this week of a parent attacking an umpire following Game 1 of a CIF playoff series between Del Campo and Buhach Colony High Schools.

Fans will now be allowed to attend the next game held at Buhach’s home field instead of a neutral playing field. Del Campo, who was forced to forfeit game one after coming out on top, was given back that first win of the series.

The first two decisions about the fans and locations of the games were centered around the attack on the umpire earlier this week. The fans involved in that altercation will be banned from attending and there will be extra security at the game.

As for the third decision about the forfeiture, CIF granted Del Campo that win back after giving the batting practice rule a second look.

“We had videos from every single part of the after-game incidents and we didn’t show the whole video we just took screenshots from six different videos, put them up on the screen and said this is what we as Del Campo are being penalized for notice that not in one single one of these videos is there a Del Campo person,” Greg Snyder, the Del Campo Principal said.

Game 2 was scheduled for Thursday but was canceled because of the update. That game will now be played on Friday at 4 p.m. Del Campo is heading down to Buhach with a 1-0 lead.