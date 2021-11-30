CIM schedule, road closures posted for race’s #ComebackYear

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — The California International Marathon has released the schedule and road closures for its 38th year, or what organizers are calling the #ComebackYear.

Nine thousand marathoners and 1,000 relay runners will gather Sunday morning in Folsom before taking on the 26.2-mile race. The route takes them through Orangevale, Citrus Heights, Fair Oaks and Arden-Arcade before runners race through the finish line blocks away from the State Capitol.

The race, which was founded by the Sacramento Running Association, has kept the same course since the ’80s. Last year, however, the CIM was canceled due to the ongoing and worsening pandemic.

Local law enforcement agencies will begin road closures for the event starting Friday morning along Capitol Mall.

The Capitol Mall between 8th and 9th streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

10th Street between N and L streets will be closed beginning at 8 a.m. on Friday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

9th Street between N and L streets will be closed beginning at 2 p.m. on Friday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

8th Street between N and L streets will be closed beginning at noon on Saturday until 5 p.m. on Sunday.

The CIM’s full list of road closures can be found by clicking or tapping here.

The SRA is recommending drivers use the Waze app to get around road closures over the weekend.

CIM also has spectator information for those who want to show their support on race day.