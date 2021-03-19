Cinemark theaters reopening across California

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Friday, Cinemark will reopen additional theaters across California as most of the state recently entered the red tier of reopening.

The company says more than 90% of its domestic circuit will be open.

“The theatres will reopen with greatly enhanced cleanliness, sanitizing and safety measures at every step of the moviegoing experience,” Cinemark said in a press release.

Moviegoers have the option of purchasing standard showtime tickets or booking a private watch party to watch a film with a group of their choice.

Some of the movies playing include newer releases like “Tom & Jerry: The Movie,” “Boogie” and “Long Weekend.” Classic films to be featured include “Pitch Perfect,” “Stuart Little” and “Thelma and Louise.”

Greater Sacramento Area Cinemark Locations

Century Folsom 14 — 261 Iron Point Rd., Folsom CA 95630

— 261 Iron Point Rd., Folsom CA 95630 Century Laguna 16 and XD — 9349 Big Horn Blvd., Elk Grove CA 95758

— 9349 Big Horn Blvd., Elk Grove CA 95758 Century DOCO and XD — 1015 4th Street, Sacramento CA 95814

— 1015 4th Street, Sacramento CA 95814 Century 16 Greenback Lane and XD — 6233 Garfield Ave., Sacramento CA 95841

— 6233 Garfield Ave., Sacramento CA 95841 Cinemark Yuba City — 1410 Whyler Road, Yuba City CA 95993

— 1410 Whyler Road, Yuba City CA 95993 Century Arden 14 and XD — 1590 Ethan Way, Sacramento CA 95825

— 1590 Ethan Way, Sacramento CA 95825 Century Roseville 14 and XD — 1555 Eureka Rd., Roseville CA 95661

— 1555 Eureka Rd., Roseville CA 95661 Blue Oaks Century Theatres and XD — 6692 Lone Tree Blvd, Rocklin CA 95765