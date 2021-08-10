Citizen flags down deputy after finding body in ditch near Dixon

SOLANO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — A body was found in a ditch Tuesday morning among farmland just outside of Dixon.

According to Solano County Sheriff’s Lt. Jackson Harris, around 11:15 a.m., a citizen flagged down a deputy in the area of Dixon Avenue West and Nunes Road after finding a body.

The deputy found the body in a nearby ditch and the sheriff’s office launched an investigation.

At this point, Lt. Harris said investigators are calling the circumstances surrounding the unidentified person’s death “suspicious.”

Dixon Avenue West will be closed for the next few hours as the sheriff’s office continues to investigate.

Harris said the coroner’s office will work to determine the cause of death and identify the deceased.

This story is developing. Check back for more updates.