Citrus Heights apartment fire displaces 11 on Thanksgiving morning

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Eleven people were displaced by a fire that tore through an apartment in Citrus Heights Thanksgiving morning.

Sacramento Metropolitan Fire District Battalion Chief Chris Reed said the first-floor apartment on Greenback Lane near Auburn Boulevard was a total loss after the fire.

Adjacent apartments sustained smoke and water damage.

Everyone was able to get out safely but one person had to be treated for smoke inhalation, according to Reed.

Reed told FOX40 it’s believed the fire may have started in the kitchen but the cause is still under investigation.

Four people who were displaced will be able to move back in soon, according to Metro Fire.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.