Citrus Heights couple loses home in fire, one suffers second-degree burns

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — Days after a fire destroyed the inside of a Citrus Heights home, one man remains in the hospital while his fiance desperately hopes for his recovery.

Wednesday, Carlos Valencia was at work when his fiance, Kurt Carr, was part of a cooking accident that started a fire.

“He wanted to make me dinner for my first day back at work,” Valencia explained.

Carr suffered second-degree burns to his arm and legs and their home of more than two years was gutted. He will remain in the hospital for weeks.

Late Friday, FOX40 spoke with Carr over the phone. He said he is struggling with pain and that Valencia is his strength.

“Carlos has been the only thing that has been able to make me OK,” Carr said.

Even damaged by flames, Valencia says he will hold onto the objects he can.

“Definitely be a reminder of what we have built and what we can build upon,” he said. “We both came from nothing and now we have nothing again.”

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Carr and Valencia.