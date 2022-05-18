CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The Citrus Heights Police Department received calls around 4:30 a.m. on Sunday about a stabbing that injured three juvenile males on the 6100 block of Auburn Boulevard, according to police.

Each of the victims were stabbed multiple times and received medical attention at an area hospital, according to police.

Police said that the stabbing may have followed an argument between the suspect and the victims based on information learned through their investigation.

Anyone with information related to this investigation can call the Citrus Heights Police Department Tip Line at 916-727-5524 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 1-800-AA-CRIME.