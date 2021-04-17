Citrus Heights PD: Man arrested after shooting another man in the head at a restaurant

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A man was arrested Friday night after police said he shot another man in the head in a Citrus Heights restaurant.

Citrus Heights police said they were notified about a shooting at a restaurant near Greenback Lane and Sunrise Boulevard around 9:40 p.m.

When officers arrived, they found a man with a single gunshot wound to his head. The victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment and is expected to survive.

The shooter left the area before authorities arrived, according to police.

During their investigation, Citrus Heights police learned that the shooter and the victim were arguing before the shooting.

Citrus Heights police alerted local law enforcement agencies, giving information on the shooter and his vehicle.

At around 10 p.m., Folsom police pulled over 38-year-old Miguel Angel Garcia-Rocio in Folsom who they said matched the information released by investigators and alerted Citrus Heights police.

Based on surveillance video from the crime scene, Garcia-Rocio was arrested and booked at the Sacramento County Jail on attempted murder charges.

