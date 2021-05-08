Citrus Heights PD: Shooting at nightclub leaves 4 people injured

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — A shooting at a nightclub in Citrus Heights left four people injured early Saturday morning.

Citrus Heights police received reports of a shooting at a nightclub on Auburn Boulevard near Carleton Lane at around 1:25 a.m.

When officers arrived, police officials say several fights were happening in the parking lot and surrounding area.

Officers say when they took control of the area they found four people injured by gunfire.

All four shooting victims received medical treatment and are expected to survive, according to officials.

Auburn Boulevard was closed between Sylvan Road and Pratt Avenue during the shooting investigation and have since been reopened.

Investigators say gang involvement is being looked at as a possible motive for the shooting. No other details were released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is encouraged to call the Citrus Heights Police

Department crime tip line at 916-727-5524.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.