CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — The owner of a local pizza parlor is on the edge after someone smashed the windows at his family-run business for the second time in the past 4 months; he’s concerned it may be a hate crime.

Dave Brar and his family have grown their family business for the past 22 years, serving pizzas at the Citrus Heights Mountain Mike’s.

Around 4 a.m. Sunday, May 8, a man wearing a hoodie walked along the business smashing out the windows near Sunrise Boulevard and Antelope Road.

“We are the only store targeted in this center,” explained Brar. “31 of the windows outside were smashed. It’s 31 windows and 3 doors.”

Many of the windows have been fixed but this wasn’t the first time this business has been targeted.

“It’s the second time in the past 4 months, so we are pretty concerned,” said Brar.

During the early morning hours in late January, two men smashed half a dozen windows.

“I don’t think it’s any of the people who are living homeless out here because they are pulling up in vehicles and doing it really quick. Not trying to get anything out of the store,” said Evan Swarens, a manager at Mountain Mikes.

Brar and staff believe those two incidents were a hate crime.

“They are Punjabi owners, there have been a few stores in the area up and down Antelope and Sunrise that have kind of been vandalized the same way,” said Swaren.

Citrus Heights Police tell FOX40 that there is no direct evidence pointing towards the incident being racially motivated, but they are not ruling that out in its investigation.

“They are nothing but good people. They don’t do anything but just want to give people the pizza they want,” said an employee. “It’s frustrating because it seems like senseless destruction.”