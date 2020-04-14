Citrus Heights police help 5-year-old celebrate her birthday

CITRUS HEIGHTS, Calif. (KTXL) — When you ask 5-year-old Amber Karley what her favorite part of her birthday was last Wednesday it’s an easy answer for her.

“When the police officers came,” she said.

Amber was originally going to have all her friends at the Art Box in Fair Oaks for a birthday party.

“Hands-on finger painting, foam shaving cream stuff,” Amber’s father, Benjamin, told FOX40. “It’s a pretty cool place.”

But because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Amber and her parents had to change their plans.

“I was like, ‘Well, we’ve got to figure something out because we’ve got to make her birthday special for her. I don’t want a 5-year-old’s birthday to kind of go by,’” Karley said. “And we came up with the idea. Everybody is trying to do these drive-by, honking, signs and stuff. I was like, ‘Oh well, we could give it a shot, do it over by my parents’ house.’”

They invited family and friends but the Karleys did not know who else would be showing up.

“My mom happened to send an email off to the Citrus Heights Police Department and just said, ‘Hey, you know, this is what we’re doing. We’d love for anyone that could show up to show up,’” Karley said.

That day, the Citrus Heights Police Department says there was a regional K-9 training going on nearby, so eight officers decided to answer that request.

“And they came with a song!” Amber said. “I danced to that song.”

“Honestly, it almost brought us into tears,” Amber’s mother, Lindsey, told FOX40.

The commotion from the officers had a domino effect on other neighbors also isolating in their homes and they soon found out what was going on.

“Several of the neighbors in the neighborhood that we didn’t even know ended up going out and buying birthday cards, balloons and a couple of presents,” Karley said.