Citrus Heights Police Department said they are investigating a fatal shooting between two people in a “dating relationship.”

(FOX40.COM) — A person was fatally shot Saturday night in Citrus Heights, according to the Citrus Heights Police Department.

Officers said they responded to the scene of a disturbance inside an apartment complex in the 6200 block of Burich Ave around 9:30 p.m. on August 26. One witness told law enforcement that they heard the sound of gunshots.

Police said they located a man and a woman inside an apartment. Officers and paramedics treated the woman, who had gunshot wounds, but she was pronounced dead at the scene. The man was transported to a nearby hospital with serious injuries.

The woman’s identity is being withheld pending the notification of her next of kin.

Based on the investigation of Citrus Heights police detectives, officials reported that “this tragic event was between two individuals in a dating relationship.”

Police say the suspect is in police custody. They encouraged anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Citrus Heights Police Department Crime Tip Line at 916-727-5524. To remain anonymous call the Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers tip hotline at (916) 443-HELP.

Tips leading to an arrest may earn a cash reward.